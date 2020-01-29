Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,000 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the December 31st total of 240,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Co has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBCP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $185,030.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the third quarter worth $169,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 54.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the second quarter worth $261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 27.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 71.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.