Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Short Interest Down 14.5% in January

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $3,456,953.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,964.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,896 shares of company stock worth $9,893,285 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 297,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 142,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.