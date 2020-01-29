Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $20.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Imax traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 20167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IMAX. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Imax in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Imax during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Imax during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Imax in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imax in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Imax Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

