Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd (CVE:IDL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and a P/E ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Imaging Dynamics Company Profile (CVE:IDL)

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides medical imaging and digital radiography (DR) solutions worldwide. The company offers 1600 Plus X-Series DR solutions with a floor mounted U-arm multi-axis positioning device that includes X-ray tube, collimator, and generator; and veterinary DR systems.

