IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) Trading Down 75%

IGS Capital Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:IGSC) shares were down 75% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 102 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 56 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

About IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC)

IGS Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiary, IGS Mart SDN BHD, operates a convenient store in Malaysia. It operates its store under the Like Mart name. The company was formerly known as Sancon Resources Recovery, Inc and changed its name to IGS Capital Group Limited in June 2017. The company is based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for IGS Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGS Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.