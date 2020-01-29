IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,868 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $147.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.94.

In other news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,429 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,230 shares of company stock worth $7,720,027. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $152.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.18.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

