IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,651 Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LTC. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

LTC opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. LTC Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.29.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 57.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.51%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

