IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.1556 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.