IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 1,815.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 300,535 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0537 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.