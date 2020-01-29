IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.30-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. IDEX also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.55-5.85 EPS.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.14. 261,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. IDEX has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $176.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.00.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.43.

In other IDEX news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $3,853,344.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,459.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $2,420,403.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.