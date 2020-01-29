IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.30-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. IDEX also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 5.55-5.85 EPS.
Shares of IDEX stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.14. 261,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. IDEX has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $176.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.00.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.43.
In other IDEX news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $3,853,344.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,459.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $2,420,403.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
