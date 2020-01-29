Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.17

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $6.19. Identiv shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 1,312 shares traded.
INVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $102.86 million, a P/E ratio of -615.00 and a beta of 1.46.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)
Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.
Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.