Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.17

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $6.19. Identiv shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 1,312 shares traded.

INVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $102.86 million, a P/E ratio of -615.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Identiv Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

