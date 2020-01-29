Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Up 50%

Identillect Technologies Corp (CVE:ID) shot up 50% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 1,543,930 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 673% from the average session volume of 199,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $972,000.00 and a PE ratio of -2.00.

