Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) were up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.66, approximately 516,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 387,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 69.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 520.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Ideanomics by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

