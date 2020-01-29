Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBDRY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Iberdrola from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Iberdrola from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $32.34 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

