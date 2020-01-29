IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after buying an additional 485,318 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 410,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,569,000 after buying an additional 61,842 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 363,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,310,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after buying an additional 247,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,203,270. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock traded down $5.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.02. The stock had a trading volume of 390,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,171. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $201.50 and a 1-year high of $278.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.54.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.10.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

