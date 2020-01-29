HyperQuant Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $164,333.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, Bilaxy and Kryptono. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $38,192.00 and $164,333.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.62 or 0.03082226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00192962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00121896 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kryptono, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

