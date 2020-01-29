HYCON Price Tops $0.0015 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $735,141.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.33 or 0.03086315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00193820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON’s total supply is 3,000,157,668 coins and its circulating supply is 2,118,481,864 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HYCON

HYCON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

