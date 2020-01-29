Humanscape Trading Down 8.6% This Week (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $42,558.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Bilaxy and CPDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.73 or 0.03203132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00193227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,930,135 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Bilaxy and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.