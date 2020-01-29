Humaniq Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $73,945.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Mercatox, Bittrex and YoBit. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.09 or 0.03092317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00193772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121204 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit, Bittrex, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

