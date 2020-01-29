HTMLCOIN Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $10,637.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, C-Patex, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

