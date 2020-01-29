HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of HP by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 12.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.8% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.