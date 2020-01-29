Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) is Lapides Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,900 shares during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt accounts for about 4.4% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 18.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ:HMHC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. 9,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,578. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.90. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $565.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.22 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

