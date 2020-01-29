Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc Sells 133,202 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,879,480.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,237.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 45,233 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $636,428.31.

On Thursday, January 16th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 5,200 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $73,060.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 25,252 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $355,295.64.

On Friday, January 10th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 80,726 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $1,138,236.60.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 132,270 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,876,911.30.

On Monday, January 6th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 103,798 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $1,476,007.56.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 91,272 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $1,301,538.72.

On Monday, December 23rd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 57,111 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $827,538.39.

On Friday, December 20th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,939,282.20.

On Friday, December 13th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $7,030,000.00.

Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.04. 521,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,316. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,990,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

