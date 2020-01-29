Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc Sells 133,202 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,879,480.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,237.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 24th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 45,233 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $636,428.31.
- On Thursday, January 16th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 5,200 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $73,060.00.
- On Monday, January 13th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 25,252 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $355,295.64.
- On Friday, January 10th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 80,726 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $1,138,236.60.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 132,270 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,876,911.30.
- On Monday, January 6th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 103,798 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $1,476,007.56.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 91,272 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $1,301,538.72.
- On Monday, December 23rd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 57,111 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $827,538.39.
- On Friday, December 20th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,939,282.20.
- On Friday, December 13th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $7,030,000.00.
Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.04. 521,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,316. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
TWNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,990,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter.
About Hostess Brands
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.
