Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $350,000 Investment in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 127,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQI opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.16. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $61.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.