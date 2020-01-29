Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $224,000 Investment in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 236.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $32.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6777 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

