Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $5.65 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,652,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.8% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $166.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $134.84 and a 1 year high of $169.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.