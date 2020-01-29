Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Has $553,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $258,466,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Pfizer by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,164,000 after buying an additional 2,638,873 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,551 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $54,336,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

