Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Has $423,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.89 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

