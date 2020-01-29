Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Increased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after buying an additional 547,493 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 487,229 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Honeywell International by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after buying an additional 243,800 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.50 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

