Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock Holdings Reduced by FSI Group LLC

FSI Group LLC lowered its position in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. FSI Group LLC’s holdings in Hometrust Bancshares were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 58.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HTBI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HTBI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,961. The firm has a market cap of $467.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.36. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.73 million for the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,290 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $34,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,345.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,800 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,752 shares of company stock worth $864,628. 6.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

