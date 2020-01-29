Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.31

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.31 and traded as high as $32.98. Home Capital Group shares last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 144,226 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James set a C$37.00 target price on Home Capital Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.33.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$116.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group Inc will post 3.1500002 EPS for the current year.

About Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.