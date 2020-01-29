Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Announces Earnings Results

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 million.

HBCP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.33. 2,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBCP shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

