Home Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Home Bancorp has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $348.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.38. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 25.17%. Research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBCP. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

