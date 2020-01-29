Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.61-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $811.39 million.Hologic also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.63-2.67 EPS.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. 2,415,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,530. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19. Hologic has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Hologic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 12,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $612,223.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,679.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

