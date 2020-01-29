HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.67. 41,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,847. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.77.

In related news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $370,794.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,909 shares of company stock worth $2,557,488 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

