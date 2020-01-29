Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.6725 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Holly Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 151.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 152.8%.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE HEP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,325. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $135.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.98.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.