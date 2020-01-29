Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 213.13 ($2.80).

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOC. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Banco Santander restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of LON HOC traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 165.30 ($2.17). The company had a trading volume of 429,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 166.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 190.45. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The firm has a market cap of $854.93 million and a P/E ratio of 63.58.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

