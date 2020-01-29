Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 253.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 648,645 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,681,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,459,000 after acquiring an additional 346,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 132.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,284,000 after acquiring an additional 321,060 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 657,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,534,000 after acquiring an additional 184,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 75.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 183,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HIW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. 20,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.80. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.