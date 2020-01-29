Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hexcel worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,737,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,932,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,340,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,072,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,962,000 after buying an additional 381,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.94. 1,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,745. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

