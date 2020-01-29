Hershey Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Crowdstrike makes up approximately 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,696,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,293,000. 35.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $146,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 2,422,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $120,398,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,422,500 shares in the company, valued at $120,398,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,984,694 shares of company stock worth $414,104,137.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. SunTrust Banks raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crowdstrike from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 73,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,615. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $101.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.77.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

