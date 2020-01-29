HEROcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,322.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $323,013.00 and $9,322.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.24 or 0.03158314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00194739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029485 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00122438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,607,738 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

