HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Price Down 2%

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)’s stock price fell 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.55, 59,175 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 31,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HENKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HENKEL AG & CO/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.68.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

