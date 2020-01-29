Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.70

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HFEL stock traded up GBX 1.29 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 360.29 ($4.74). 478,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,407. Henderson Far East Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.36 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 388 ($5.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $491.27 million and a P/E ratio of 16.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 363.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 365.44.

Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

