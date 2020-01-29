Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.70

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of HFEL stock traded up GBX 1.29 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 360.29 ($4.74). 478,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,407. Henderson Far East Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.36 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 388 ($5.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $491.27 million and a P/E ratio of 16.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 363.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 365.44.
About Henderson Far East Income
