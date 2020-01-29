Hedeker Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. VF makes up 2.0% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Wedbush dropped their price target on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

VFC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.85. The company had a trading volume of 484,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.46. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

