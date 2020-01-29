Head-To-Head Survey: Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) and Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) and Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lake Shore Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

9.1% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Lake Shore Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lake Shore Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Lake Shore Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Lake Shore Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp 20.90% 10.11% 0.98% Lake Shore Bancorp 15.05% 4.82% 0.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Lake Shore Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp $52.66 million 2.40 $10.98 million $3.93 11.39 Lake Shore Bancorp $24.01 million 3.82 $4.00 million N/A N/A

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lake Shore Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and Lake Shore Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salisbury Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lake Shore Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Salisbury Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.74%. Given Salisbury Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Salisbury Bancorp is more favorable than Lake Shore Bancorp.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats Lake Shore Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio consists of one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of February 08, 2018, it had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

