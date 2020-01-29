HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $173.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $145.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.92. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $2,577,780.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $1,951,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,035 shares in the company, valued at $32,288,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,611 shares of company stock worth $6,066,609 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 947.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

