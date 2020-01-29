Haynes International (HAYN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Haynes International to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Haynes International had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Haynes International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,731. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $344.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58.

In other Haynes International news, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 4,100 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $150,429.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at $723,673.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $85,432.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,802 shares in the company, valued at $789,851.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,101 shares of company stock worth $488,559. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

