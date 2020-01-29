Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Update

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the December 31st total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HWKN traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $42.35. 13,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,645. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $446.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.89. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $47.94.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.04 million during the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWKN. BidaskClub lowered Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

