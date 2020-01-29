Haven Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44,121.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003638 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $44,121.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,337.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.47 or 0.01887437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.71 or 0.04103966 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00646451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00129819 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00748583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009707 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00027307 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00676210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,557,531 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

