Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Issue $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Hasbro has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 56.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.42. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $82.87 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

